$290.02 Million in Sales Expected for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) to report sales of $290.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Formula One Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $294.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.25 million. Formula One Group reported sales of $180.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Formula One Group will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Formula One Group.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.07 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,690,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 343,061 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FWONK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.66. 671,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,616. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $70.55.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

