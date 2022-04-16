$3.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the highest is $3.15 billion. Hormel Foods reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.47 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,153. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,095. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth $5,651,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 89.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,111,000 after acquiring an additional 991,964 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 267,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

