$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.08 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $13.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.86 billion to $14.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.24. 5,109,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,334. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

