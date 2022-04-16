$3.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will post $3.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.72 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.09 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,440 shares of company stock worth $2,434,889. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.98. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $339.56.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

