$3.18 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.22 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $12.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $12.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.96 billion to $13.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.70.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.43. 1,745,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,493. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 124.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 85.4% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

