$3.29 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the highest is $4.04. PDC Energy posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $16.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $21.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $19.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PDC Energy.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

PDCE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $77.87. 808,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,741. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $277,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,654.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,919 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 988,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PDC Energy by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in PDC Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDC Energy (PDCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.