$3.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) will report $3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.88. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings per share of $4.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $14.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.98 to $18.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

PNC traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.00. 3,474,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,989. The firm has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.95 and its 200 day moving average is $201.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

