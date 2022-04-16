$3.46 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) to post $3.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $3.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $137.17 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $138.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

