$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) to post $3.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the lowest is $3.47 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $14.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $15.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $35.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.43. The company had a trading volume of 532,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,647. The company has a fifty day moving average of $493.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

