$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.45. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.32 to $15.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $17.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.40 to $18.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share.

FLT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after buying an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.67. 437,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.34. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.78 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

