$3.73 EPS Expected for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 191.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $14.70 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.60 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veritiv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.53 per share, with a total value of $202,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv by 18.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $138.03 on Friday. Veritiv has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.90.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

