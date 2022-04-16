$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $4.13. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.
Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $638.48. 325,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,827. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
