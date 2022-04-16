$3.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) to announce $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.24 and the highest is $4.13. TransDigm Group posted earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year earnings of $15.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.85 to $17.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.55 to $24.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransDigm Group.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.94.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $638.48. 325,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,827. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $552.72 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $649.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $635.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total value of $7,433,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,313,045. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransDigm Group (TDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.