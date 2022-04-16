$30.32 Million in Sales Expected for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to post sales of $30.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.27 million to $32.20 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.70 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on EOLS. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,571 shares of company stock worth $503,592. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Evolus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 309,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 10.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. 172,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,554. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $628.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

