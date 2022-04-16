$30.65 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) will report $30.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the highest is $53.12 million. FibroGen reported sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $144.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on FGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.79. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $30.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FibroGen by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 68,424 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,009,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,237,000 after purchasing an additional 106,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.