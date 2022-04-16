$305.97 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) will report $305.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.30 million to $311.60 million. SPX reported sales of $398.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPX during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.73. 163,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,243. SPX has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

