$31.93 Million in Sales Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) to announce $31.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.96 million to $42.89 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $119.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.54 million to $123.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $199.05 million to $224.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.32 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 123,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $17.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

