$32.65 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) to post sales of $32.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.47 million. DHI Group reported sales of $32.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $138.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.49 million to $140.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $156.48 million, with estimates ranging from $152.08 million to $163.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHX. TheStreet raised shares of DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in DHI Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 94,756 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $290.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.34. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

