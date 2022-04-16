$322.54 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will announce sales of $322.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. Envestnet reported sales of $275.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ENV opened at $82.99 on Friday. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 345.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

