$33.17 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) will post sales of $33.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.50 million and the lowest is $32.93 million. Veritone reported sales of $18.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $186.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.71 million to $189.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $231.23 million, with estimates ranging from $227.70 million to $235.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

VERI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Veritone by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.04. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.