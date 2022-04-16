$33.50 Million in Sales Expected for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) to post sales of $33.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VTEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VTEX will report full year sales of $159.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $159.98 million to $160.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $203.46 million, with estimates ranging from $195.28 million to $210.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VTEX.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

VTEX stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 293,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,817. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. VTEX has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $33.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

