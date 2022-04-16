$339.80 Million in Sales Expected for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) to report $339.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.30 million and the highest is $348.30 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $322.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.60. 140,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,732. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.74. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $61,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $223,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

