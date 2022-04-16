$345.95 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) to announce $345.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $341.99 million to $349.54 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.12.

NYSE NYCB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,889,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

