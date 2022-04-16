361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.
OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
About 361 Degrees International
