361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, an increase of 140.5% from the March 15th total of 153,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Friday. 361 Degrees International has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

361 Degrees International Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Adults and Kids. It offers adult and children footwear, apparels, and accessories for sports and casual life under the 361 core and 361 Kids brands; and ski and outdoor sportswear products under the ONE WAY brand.

