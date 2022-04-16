$37.85 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to report sales of $37.85 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.03 billion. JD.com reported sales of $31.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year sales of $174.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.76 billion to $179.83 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $207.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $198.46 billion to $214.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in JD.com by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in JD.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after acquiring an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.