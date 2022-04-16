$381.98 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) will report $381.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.86 million and the lowest is $381.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $281.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $739.04.

HubSpot stock traded down $19.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $445.47. 408,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,973. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.40 and a 200 day moving average of $609.78. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,920. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

