$396.35 Million in Sales Expected for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to report $396.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.20 million. Innospec posted sales of $339.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innospec.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $413.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on IOSP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.83. 60,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.57. Innospec has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innospec by 23.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Innospec by 15.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 84,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Innospec by 9.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 904,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Innospec by 225.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.