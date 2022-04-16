$4.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to post $4.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Halliburton posted sales of $3.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $22.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. 7,578,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,193,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,372 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,782 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

