$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the lowest is $4.21 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $18.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.28 billion to $19.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $19.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $20.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.27. 3,020,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,645. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.42. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,456,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,544,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

