$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.47 billion and the lowest is $4.39 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $4.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year sales of $20.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.44 billion to $20.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.52 billion to $21.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.60.

Shares of JLL traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.90. 224,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,660. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $174.68 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.5% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.3% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 735,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

