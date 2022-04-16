$4.79 EPS Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.19. CACI International posted earnings of $5.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $19.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.19 to $20.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.08). CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.67.

Shares of CACI International stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.32. 145,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,551. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.25 and its 200 day moving average is $276.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. CACI International has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $313.52.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.