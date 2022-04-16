$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $410.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.00 million and the highest is $432.10 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $379.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.91. 339,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.