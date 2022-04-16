$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) will announce sales of $410.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $388.00 million and the highest is $432.10 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $379.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.40.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after buying an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.91. 339,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.17. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.