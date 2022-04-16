$413.03 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $413.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $387.82 million to $435.65 million. Seagen posted sales of $331.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $551,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,868 shares of company stock worth $10,105,989 over the last three months. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagen by 486.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.