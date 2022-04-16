$420.45 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) to report sales of $420.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $420.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $743.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,298,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,065,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,254,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 56,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

