$427.83 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) to report $427.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.63 million to $437.18 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.80 EPS.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO traded down $11.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,428.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,482.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,639.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,179,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cable One by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 339,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,421,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 175,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

