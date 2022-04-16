$43.88 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will announce $43.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.31. 1,302,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.78. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of -0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

