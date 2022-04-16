$443.64 Million in Sales Expected for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) to report $443.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Credit Acceptance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $441.00 million and the highest is $446.27 million. Credit Acceptance reported sales of $451.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Credit Acceptance.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $10.83 on Monday, hitting $585.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,602. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $534.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. Credit Acceptance has a 52-week low of $360.04 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 170.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 20,342 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $219,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 47.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Credit Acceptance (CACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.