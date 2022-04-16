$448.03 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report $448.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.00 million and the highest is $451.10 million. Harsco posted sales of $528.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after buying an additional 1,929,315 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Harsco by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,278,000 after buying an additional 1,757,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after buying an additional 1,042,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,022. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $897.56 million, a P/E ratio of -283.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.16.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

