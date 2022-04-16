$46.06 Million in Sales Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) to post sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $48.92 million. Puma Biotechnology reported sales of $98.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year sales of $217.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.71 million to $221.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $244.59 million, with estimates ranging from $232.18 million to $257.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 49.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PBYI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.83. 184,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,443. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

