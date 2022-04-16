$474.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $474.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $481.36 million and the lowest is $464.44 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $390.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

BFAM stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.40. 207,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.41 and a fifty-two week high of $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,109,000 after purchasing an additional 135,300 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

