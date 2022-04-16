$48.33 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) to post sales of $48.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the lowest is $45.80 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $45.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $193.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $198.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $199.40 million, with estimates ranging from $189.40 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,128,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,693,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,818,000 after buying an additional 306,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,307,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,208,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,841,000 after buying an additional 628,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,873. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 148.65%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

