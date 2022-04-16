$5.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.10. Northrop Grumman posted earnings of $6.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full-year earnings of $24.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.60 to $25.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $27.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.00 to $28.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.76, for a total transaction of $1,206,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth $5,643,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after acquiring an additional 119,686 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $467.20. 1,120,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,613. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

