$50.57 Billion in Sales Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) to post $50.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 billion and the lowest is $48.18 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $45.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year sales of $221.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $216.61 billion to $227.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $240.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $231.14 billion to $250.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $573.57.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $590.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $523.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $364.27 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $261.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

