$54.82 Million in Sales Expected for City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) will report $54.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for City’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.38 million to $55.25 million. City reported sales of $54.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City will report full-year sales of $223.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $224.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.10 million to $238.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover City.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. City had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 37.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHCO. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in City by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,011,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in City by 1.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 294,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,168,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in City by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,930,000 after buying an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in City by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,918,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in City during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,000. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $76.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.59. City has a 1 year low of $71.61 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

