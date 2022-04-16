$541.76 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce $541.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.13 million and the lowest is $530.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.
IBP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
