$541.76 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce $541.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $556.13 million and the lowest is $530.80 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $533.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on IBP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

IBP stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $75.95 and a 12 month high of $141.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.