$55.18 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) will announce $55.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.46 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Transcat posted sales of $48.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transcat will report full-year sales of $204.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $219.56 million, with estimates ranging from $217.81 million to $221.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

