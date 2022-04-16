$579.58 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) to report $579.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $607.40 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $512.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

SGRY stock opened at $55.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $37.63 and a 52-week high of $69.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.89.

In related news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $630,226.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,867,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $112,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,703,018 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

