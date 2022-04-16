$6.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $6.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.00. Boise Cascade reported earnings of $3.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.19. 245,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,950. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.67%.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after buying an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,843,000 after buying an additional 17,026 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boise Cascade (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.