$63.87 Million in Sales Expected for Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $63.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.50 million and the lowest is $61.24 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $39.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $288.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.64 million to $295.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $259.60 million, with estimates ranging from $224.50 million to $294.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DSX. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

