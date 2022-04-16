$64.41 Million in Sales Expected for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) will report $64.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.24 million. Tattooed Chef reported sales of $52.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $280.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.81 million to $281.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $347.28 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $353.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tattooed Chef had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tattooed Chef by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTCF opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $857.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.24. Tattooed Chef has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $25.35.

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

