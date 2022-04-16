$658.07 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) will report $658.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $645.94 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $597.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,224,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $90.43 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.98 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

